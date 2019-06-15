The Boston Red Sox had their own little home run derby on Thursday at Fenway Park, as they came back to defeat the Texas Rangers 7-6. Well, they outdid themselves Friday in Baltimore.
The Sox mashed six home runs through the first five innings of their series opener against the Orioles at Camden Yards, scoring nine runs between the fourth and fifth innings alone.
Brock Holt, Christian Vazquez, J.D. Martinez (two), Jackie Bradley Jr. and Michael Chavis all contributed to the home run party.
Take a look at each one:
Holt got things started in the second.
Vazquez crushed a 443-foot homer, the longest of his career, in the fourth.
Martinez grabs his first dinger of the night.
Then JBJ added a no-doubter.
And then the rookie joined in.
Followed by Martinez’s second dinger of the night.
Not too shabby.
Thumbnail photo via Derik Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images