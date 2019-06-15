Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox had their own little home run derby on Thursday at Fenway Park, as they came back to defeat the Texas Rangers 7-6. Well, they outdid themselves Friday in Baltimore.

The Sox mashed six home runs through the first five innings of their series opener against the Orioles at Camden Yards, scoring nine runs between the fourth and fifth innings alone.

Brock Holt, Christian Vazquez, J.D. Martinez (two), Jackie Bradley Jr. and Michael Chavis all contributed to the home run party.

Take a look at each one:

Holt got things started in the second.

Vazquez crushed a 443-foot homer, the longest of his career, in the fourth.

KISS THAT ONE GOODBYE! pic.twitter.com/Tbv4AsbltB — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 15, 2019

Martinez grabs his first dinger of the night.

Tonight's forecast: 100% chance of dingers. pic.twitter.com/nhzVJSdPEP — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 15, 2019

Then JBJ added a no-doubter.

We're going to need a new baseball… 😳 pic.twitter.com/0Qdo2L1GSL — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 15, 2019

And then the rookie joined in.

Game update: we've hit 6 home runs through 5 innings. pic.twitter.com/PEUlrBrGMl — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 15, 2019

Followed by Martinez’s second dinger of the night.

*Not a repeat tweet.* Another inning, another dinger 👋 pic.twitter.com/Jvm22FH3bU — NESN (@NESN) June 15, 2019

Not too shabby.

Thumbnail photo via Derik Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images