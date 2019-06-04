Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox used the 43rd pick of the 2019 MLB Draft to select University of Arizona shortstop Cameron Cannon, adding another infielder to their current crop of prospects.

Cannon finished up his junior year with Arizona with a .397 batting average, launching eight home runs and knocking in 56 runs.

He also played for the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2018, averaging .263 in 42 regular season games with two home runs and 28 RBIs. He led the squad in RBIs and had the second-best batting average on the team.

Check out some of the highlights from earlier this year:

The right-hander averaged .347 at the plate in three years at Arizona.

