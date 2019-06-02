Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As you may know, the Boston Bruins have gotten a boat load of production from their fourth line in these playoffs.

Sean Kuraly, Joakim Nordstrom and Noel Acciari have been one of the B’s most productive lines in the Stanley Cup Final, and that much did not change in Game 3.

Kuraly made it 3-0 with just 10 seconds left in the first period, but it did not come without some controversy. The St. Louis Blues challenged the play for offsides, arguing that Nordstrom entered the zone before the puck. But the call on the ice stood. https://www.nhl.com/video/embed/kuralys-five-hole-tally/t-306627530/c-68365203?autostart=false

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images