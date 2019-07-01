Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New York Knicks fans are in a fragile place right now.

Stephen A. Smith is unbelievably entertaining on a normal news day, but add in the Knicks missing out on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and the ESPN personality will go to another level. He did just that through a Tweet on Sunday evening with the caption “I just finished crying.”

Check it out:

I just finished crying! pic.twitter.com/KiXjIwQINU — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 30, 2019

That’s Stephen A. in rare form, but he speaks for most Knicks fans here.

This was a team that sold the world on stardom. They marked down this summer as a time of change for their franchise. The Knicks were going to get Durant, Irving, heck, maybe even win the lottery and bring in Zion Williamson. Instead, the Knicks reportedly were not prepared to offer Durant, one of the best players on the planet, a full max deal.

Yes, it’s sad, but the Knicks disappointing offseason makes for entertaining television.

Thumbnail photo via William Perlman/THE STAR-LEDGER via USA TODAY Sports Images