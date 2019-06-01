Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Troy Brown got a taste of his own medicine Friday night.

The former New England Patriots slot receiver (and defensive back) lined up against current Patriots star Julian Edelman during Tom Brady’s annual Best Buddies touch football game at Harvard Stadium. And, well, let’s just say that Brown showed his age.

Take a look:

Julian Edelman burns a noticeably tired Troy Brown for a 75-yard touchdown. pic.twitter.com/qHMQCT14mP — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 31, 2019

Of course, the point of Friday night’s game wasn’t Brady playing pitch-and-catch with Edelman.

Throughout the night, Brady threw balls to kids (including his own), celebrities, donors, prominent Bostonians and several of current and former Patriots. Proceeds from the event went to Best Buddies, Brady’s signature charity.

However, the 41-year-old quarterback was far from the only Patriot throwing strikes Friday night.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images