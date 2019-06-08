Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Torey Krug definitely doesn’t have any fans in the St. Louis after his monstrous hit on Robert Thomas in Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

Blues fans may hate him even more after they find out what he said to a referee during Game 4 in St. Louis.

Krug was punched by a Blues player after a play was blown dead, and he was not very happy about it. The B’s blueliner ended up begging the referee to let him punch the player back.

In the video below, you can hear Krug, who was mic’d up, saying “Call it then. Why can’t I get a punch? I’m punching him then.”

(You can click here if the video doesn’t load.)

Tensions are running high in the Stanley Cup Final, and with referees not missing quite a few calls, Krug was visibly frustrated.

For the Bruins, it’s do or die Sunday as they look to even the series and push it to a Game 7 on home ice.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images