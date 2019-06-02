Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, after a couple not-so-great performances in Boston, the Bruins certainly brought their power play with them to St. Louis.

The Bruins scored a pair of goals on the man advantage in the first period of Game 3, and they added another in the second period.

Torey Krug inched down in the offensive zone, firing a shot from the left faceoff circle that caught Jordan Binnington’s glove, but had enough on it to get through to make it 5-1 at 12:12 in the second period.

That made it 3-for-3 for the B’s on the man advantage, and it was the end of Binnington’s evening. He made 14 saves on 19 shots.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images