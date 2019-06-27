Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well it turns out that Wayne Rooney still has plenty left in the tank.

The D.C. United forward scored what may turn out to be the goal of the year in MLS on Wednesday, rifling home a goal from beyond midfield against the Orlando City.

Rooney can credit the keeper for lingering way out of his net, but regardless, that’s an impressive boot from the former Manchester United star. Rooney has scored 21 goals for D.C. since he joined the club last year.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images