The Red Sox trailed 6-1 at one point Thursday against the Texas Rangers, but Boston managed to battle back, with their shortstop finally putting them on top in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Xander Bogaerts crushed his 14th home run of the season into the Green Monster seats to give Boston a 7-6 lead. The 26-year-old left no doubt with it.

Take a look:

Bogie’s turn indeed. It was Boston’s fifth homer of the evening.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images