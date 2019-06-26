It’s been a soggy night over at Fenway Park.
But a little rain wouldn’t stop Xander Bogaerts from swinging a good bat.
The Boston Red Sox came back from a 3-1 deficit in the third inning of Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox to tie the game at three runs apiece. Bogaerts broke that tie in the fifth, blasting a two-run shot over the Green Monster.
Check it out:
There was no doubt about that one.
Doesn’t look like his All-Star Game snub is affecting his swing whatsoever.
