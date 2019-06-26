Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been a soggy night over at Fenway Park.

But a little rain wouldn’t stop Xander Bogaerts from swinging a good bat.

The Boston Red Sox came back from a 3-1 deficit in the third inning of Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox to tie the game at three runs apiece. Bogaerts broke that tie in the fifth, blasting a two-run shot over the Green Monster.

Check it out:

Xander ➡️ the Moon pic.twitter.com/atfY44M7jy — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 26, 2019

There was no doubt about that one.

Doesn’t look like his All-Star Game snub is affecting his swing whatsoever.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images