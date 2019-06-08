Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brett Gardner couldn’t buy one Saturday afternoon at Progressive Field.

The New York Yankees outfielder narrowly missed a home run in the first inning only to strike out to lead off the ballgame. Gardner put good wood on the ball in the sixth inning as well, but he was robbed of extra bases via a sensational running catch by Indians outfielder Jordan Luplow, who crashed into the wall to make the grab.

Gardner understandably was frustrated following Luplow’s web gem. Unfortunately for the 35-year-old, injury was added to insult as he released his anger in the dugout.

It's all fun and games until the helmet bounces back and hits you in the face. pic.twitter.com/gy6Lpgrhlf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 8, 2019

Gardner, who finished 0-4 on the day, required a little patchwork in wake of the freak accident.

#Yankees LF Brett Gardner has 6 stitches in his lower lip due to throwing his helmet in the dugout and having it bang off a wall into his lip. He got the stitches after the game with no novocaine, which he says hurt the most. — Randy Miller (@RandyJMiller) June 8, 2019

The Yankees ultimately fell to the Indians 8-4, marking their fifth loss in their last six games.

