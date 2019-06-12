Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuesday night was not the best of looks for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston fell 9-5 to the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, dropping to .500 on the season. Meanwhile, both Alex Cora and Andrew Benintendi were ejected from the game in the fifth inning.

The ejections occurred after Benintendi yelled something toward home plate umpire Angel Hernandez after the Sox left fielder grounded out and was on his way to the dugout. He was tossed by the first-base umpire.

After the game, Benintendi revealed what he yelled at Hernandez to earn him the boot.

“All I said was ‘You suck,'” Benintendi revealed, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage.

On top of Benintendi’s short evening, the outfielder put in an 0-for-2 effort, ending his eight-game hitting streak, and the Red Sox now have lost three straight.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images