Dustin Pedroia may be on an indefinite break from baseball, but the relationship between him and Red Sox manager Alex Cora still hasn’t faded one bit.

After Boston’s 17-inning marathon against the Minnesota Twins, Cora said Pedroia sent him a pretty comical message.

“He text(s) me after the extra-inning game in Minnesota just to make fun of me,” Cora told reporters Sunday, per MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith. “… He was like, ‘What did you have? Two Red Bulls and a coffee?’ I was like, ‘No, it just happens.’ ”

Cora and Pedroia have a lengthy history, including their time together on Boston’s 2007 World Series champion team. And it looks like that friendship has only gotten stronger as time progresses.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images