Klay Thompson has developed a reputation as one of the NBA’s most easy-going superstars. But if you took his demeanor as a sign of a lack of toughness, you’re flat-out wrong.

Thompson’s season ended shortly before the Warriors’, as the star guard reportedly suffered a torn ACL late in the third quarter of Golden State’s NBA Finals Game 6 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena.

It was tough to gauge the severity of Thompson’s injury at the time. After the 29-year-old writhed in pain and made his way to the locker room with the assistance of his teammates, he returned to the court to shoot the free throws he earned on the aforementioned play. But that would be all for Thompson, who officially exited the contest after his trip to the charity stripe.

Thompson shooting the free throws seems unnecessary in hindsight, but in the moment, the five-time All-Star had plans to finish out the game.

"Just a two minute rest, I'll be ready". That's what Klay told Kerr. With a torn ACL. — Chris Ballard (@SI_ChrisBallard) June 14, 2019

As for when Thompson might actually be ready, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski projects the guard’s rehab could extend into February or March. This makes for a vastly uncertain future for Thompson, who’s eligible to become a free agent this summer.

Given the résumé Thompson already has put together, it’s safe to assume he won’t struggle to land a max contract in the offseason despite the injury. Where he’ll end up, however, is anyone’s guess.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images