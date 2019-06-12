Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colin Cowherd found a way to put Zdeno Chara and Michael Jordan in the same sentence Wednesday afternoon.

And you know what? He actually had every right to.

Cowherd, musing about the embedded hypocrisy in fans’ reactions to the Kevin Durant injury, rattled off notable tough-it-out moments in sports history. Curt Schilling bloody sock game? check. Terrell Owens playing in the Super Bowl with a broken leg? Yup. Jordan flu game? obviously.

Well, Cowherd also included Chara, who played through the Stanley Cup Final with a reported broken jaw, among those legends.

Take a look at this clip from Wednesday’s “The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd” episode:

– Curt Schilling & the bloody sock

– MJ's flu game

– T.O. in the Super Bowl with broken leg

– Zdeno Chara playing in the Stanley Cup Finals with a broken jaw@ColinCowherd on how sports' most dramatic moments involve athletes overcoming injuries — Kevin Durant was right to play pic.twitter.com/EhUlIF1g5P — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 12, 2019

Of course, Chara and the Boston Bruins have one more to go in the Cup Final.

Game 7 is set to begin in Boston at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images