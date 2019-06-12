Colin Cowherd found a way to put Zdeno Chara and Michael Jordan in the same sentence Wednesday afternoon.
And you know what? He actually had every right to.
Cowherd, musing about the embedded hypocrisy in fans’ reactions to the Kevin Durant injury, rattled off notable tough-it-out moments in sports history. Curt Schilling bloody sock game? check. Terrell Owens playing in the Super Bowl with a broken leg? Yup. Jordan flu game? obviously.
Well, Cowherd also included Chara, who played through the Stanley Cup Final with a reported broken jaw, among those legends.
Take a look at this clip from Wednesday’s “The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd” episode:
Of course, Chara and the Boston Bruins have one more to go in the Cup Final.
Game 7 is set to begin in Boston at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
