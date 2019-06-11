Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s not often Tom Brady finds himself in the bottom tier of a “best of” type of list.

Brady arguably is the greatest football player of all time, as his six Super Bowl championships speak for themselves. But as far as Brady’s 2019 earnings are concerned, they pale in comparison to other premier athletes around the world.

Forbes recently released its 2019 list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, which takes both salary/winnings and endorsements into account. Brady comes in at No. 81, with his $15 million salary and estimated $12 million in endorsements making for a grand total of $27 million.

As for the top 10, Nos. 1-3 are owned by soccer’s top talents: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, respectively, followed by boxer Canelo Alvarez at No. 4 and tennis legend Roger Federer at No. 5. Brady’s quarterback counterparts Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers earned the No. 6 and 7 spots, respectively, while NBA superstars LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant round out the top 10.

Kyrie Irving ($43.3 million) is the highest-listed Boston athlete at No. 25, with Gordon Hayward ($34.3 million) not too far behind at No. 40. Al Horford ($32 million) and Red Sox left-hander David Price ($31.7 million) take up the final two spots in the top 50. Sox slugger J.D. Martinez ($25.6 million) is the only other Boston athlete on the list at No. 94.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images