Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If Bill Belichick coached a lacrosse team, he might have a spot for Tom Brady.

Like, one, specific spot.

The New England Patriots head coach, who played lacrosse at Wesleyan and remains a huge fan of the sport, visited Gillette Stadium on Sunday for the debut of the Premier Lacrosse League. Essentially, the PLL is an upstart professional lax league that poached the best players from rival pro leagues, sorted them into teams and now travels the country, showcasing the sport in big venues every weekend. There are no city-based teams in the PLL; all teams play in the same venue every weekend.

During NBC Sports’ broadcast of the Redwoods LC-Atlas LC game, Belichick was asked what position Brady would play, if he were a lacrosse player. Belchick actually offered a worthwhile response, but not before throwing a subtle jab at his 41-year-old quarterback.

“Goalie,” Belichick said. “You need to be able to run here.

“I think some of our players, like Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung … they’d be pretty tough (lacrosse players.) I think (Tedy) Bruschi would’ve been a good defenseman, Rodney Harrison — those guys would’ve been pretty good. Mike Vrabel, guys like that that are long and tough.”

"Tom Brady would play goalie in lacrosse"

– Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/pdWLkVX9ll — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) June 2, 2019

Belichick failed to mention former Patriots receiver Chris Hogan, who played college lacrosse for Penn State. Hogan signed with the Carolina Panthers in April.

If you ask us, Julian Edelman would make for the best lacrosse player on the Patriots, as his hard-nosed, tenacious style of play is perfect for one of the most unforgiving sports around.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images