Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bruce Cassidy had some words for his team after Wednesday night’s tilt, but it was far from a long-winded address.

The Boston Bruins’ 2018-19 season ended in heartbreak, as they were forced to watch the St. Louis Blues skate Lord Stanley around the TD Garden ice after the final horn sounded in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. It was a memorable campaign for the B’s, but also one that fell short of the ultimate goal.

For Cassidy, there will be a place and time when he truly can talk to his players about the season that was. That moment wasn’t in the locker room after Game 7, though.

“There’s nothing that I can really say in this moment I believe, other than I was proud of them and they should walk out of here with their heads up. That’s it,” Cassidy said, per Boston.com. “There’s no long speech, there just isn’t. I’ll have an opportunity to catch up with the players in the next little while but right now they don’t want to hear anything from me.’’

If you’re the Bruins, there isn’t a whole lot you can say about Game 7 specifically. The Blues simply were the better team in the Cup Final finale, and they now have hockey’s most prestigious hardware to show for it. And as Cassidy touched upon, the wound is too fresh right after the game to harp on any shortcomings.

Brevity was widespread across Boston’s locker room late Wednesday night, as emotions and the sting of defeat left the Black and Gold at a loss for words.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images