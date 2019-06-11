Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The ending of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final was something Boston Bruins fans would like to forget, regardless of what happens Wednesday night.

But what happened before puck drop? That was something that will go down as one of the best moments in Bruins history.

Zdeno Chara, days after reportedly breaking his jaw, suited up against the St. Louis Blues and received a massive ovation during player introductions. Yes, the Bruins went on to lose in controversial fashion, but that shouldn’t take away from what was an incredible moment on Causeway Street.

Unsurprisingly, the ovation meant a lot to the 42-year-old Chara, who is among the most proud and humble players in the NHL.

“I didn’t expect it. I was overwhelmed by the response of the crowd,” Chara said Tuesday after Bruins practice. “Very humbling and so honored. … It just shows how passionate the Boston fans are. … We are so thankful they are so behind us and cheering us on.”

🎥 Zdeno Chara on the ovation he received prior to Game 5: "I didn’t expect it. I was overwhelmed by the response of the crowd. Very humbling and so honored…it just shows how passionate the Boston fans are…we are so thankful they are so behind us and cheering us on." pic.twitter.com/S4xD2rGCSZ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 11, 2019

Chara and the Bruins are set to take on the Blues on Wednesday in a winner-take-all Game 7. There’s really nothing else you can say about that.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images