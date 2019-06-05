Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cameron Cannon already can imagine a bright future for himself at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox draft pick revealed hitting at Fenway Park and its unique dimensions particularly excites him about playing for the team, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Cameron Cannon on how his swing will play at Fenway: 'I'm excited to get out there, work those gaps, and pepper the Green Monster.' He worked out at Fenway as a Cape Leaguer last summer. Cannon said he talked to fellow Arizona alum Bobby Dalbec after getting drafted — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) June 4, 2019

The Red Sox selected Cannon on Monday with the 43rd overall pick in Major League Baseball’s draft. He demonstrated considerable prowess at the plate during his three seasons at the University of Arizona, and scouts believe the contact-hitting infielder has a swing that should help him progress through the Red Sox’s minor league system and take him to Boston before too long.

Cannon already knows what do once he reaches the big leagues, having already started speaking his fate into existence. Now the rest of us should wait until it comes to pass.

