Game 3 of the NBA Finals gave Colin Cowherd a glimpse into Kyrie Irving’s expected future.

The FOX Sports personality believes the Toronto Raptors’ 123-109 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena proved it’s impossible for teams featuring just one superstar to win the biggest NBA games. Stephen Curry scored 47 points for the Warriors in the losing effort, but Toronto controlled the game from start to finish.

Cowherd insisted that wouldn’t have been the case had injured superstars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson featured for Golden State. He warned Irving he’ll lose a lot if he leaves Boston for the Brooklyn Nets this summer in free agency, as countless rumors predict.

Last night was an advertisement for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to stay in Boston and Golden State.@ColinCowherd explains. pic.twitter.com/m9aaIdgTUB — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 6, 2019

“And Kyrie Irving, you want to leave all that talent — Brad Stevens, that arena, that history — to go play by yourself in Brooklyn?” Cowherd asked. “… Do you want to be a winner, or do you want to be the man? I want to be a winner, I want to win. I want to have a great owner and a great coach and great teammates.

“That game really wasn’t competitive last night. … That was an advertisement for Kyrie. The grass isn’t greener. Go to Brooklyn, knock yourself out, be the man and win 32 games.”

Irving is expected to opt out of his contract next month and enter free agency. Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge told reporters Wednesday that Irving hasn’t indicated he wants to leave Boston, but that hasn’t stopped most from assuming the 27-year-old’s departure is a forgone conclusion.

And Cowherd already knows what fate will await Irving: stacks of losses, which will come long before his Nets ever grace the NBA Finals stage.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images