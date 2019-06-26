Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Should Kemba Walker sign in Boston, it likely wouldn’t take the star point guard very long to be endeared by the local fans.

The Celtics reportedly are in the mix for Walker as NBA free agency nears. Aside from filling the void at point guard left by Kyrie Irving’s expected departure, Walker would bring a certain edge and energy to a young C’s team looking to form a new identity. The 29-year-old likely could help restore “Celtics basketball” back in Boston, and his college head coach believes it would be a match made in heaven.

“That’s Kemba,” former UConn basketball coach Jim Calhoun told The Eagle-Tribune. “He would fit in perfectly. He’s not like Larry Bird, who sort of had a scowl on, and would kill you. Kemba is a happy guy and does it with a smile. To me he’s a smiling assassin.”

Calhoun also is confident Walker would embrace the pressure that comes with playing in Boston.

“He understands the New England passion,” Calhoun said. “When we’d get to the Sweet 16 we’d usually be the only New England team remaining. So we sort of were adopted by New England. Trust me, he understands how important winning is up here.

“If he chooses Boston, Boston will love Kemba.”

The C’s likely will face stiff competition in trying to sign Walker, who has been open about his willingness to take a pay cut in order to stay with the Charlotte Hornets. But with a max contract offer and an opportunity to compete in the postseason, the three-time All-Star very well could give Boston a serious look.

