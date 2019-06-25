Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Get ready to hear a lot about Kemba Walker over the next few weeks, Green Teamers.

The Boston Celtics reportedly have emerged as a “stealth suitor” for the star point guard. Walker, 29, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent June 30.

Let’s go forward with the belief that Kyrie Irving really will sign elsewhere and that the Celtics have identified Walker as a possible replacement. Would the UConn product, who’s developed into a legitimate star over his eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets/Bobcats, be a good fit in Boston?

NBA insider Jeff Goodman, who spends a ton of time around the Celtics, certainly believes so.

Check out this tweet:

Kemba would be the ideal addition for the Celtics … if Danny Ainge can pull it off. Not quite as talented as Kyrie, but a leader, all the intangibles, can score and also make life easier for his teammates. https://t.co/9cFzfzNw3L — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 25, 2019

To be honest, that question was somewhat rhetorical. Of course Walker would be a great addition for the Celtics. Not only is he one of the more talented guards in the NBA, but he also has built a reputation for being a great leader — something Irving clearly is not.

Walker averaged a career-high 25.6 points per game last season while tying a career high in rebounds (4.4) and posting the second best assists per game of his career (5.9). He’s a 35.7 percent 3-point shooter over the course of his career.

Signing Walker also would jive with the Celtics’ apparent commitment to filling out their roster with high-character individuals.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images