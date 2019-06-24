Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant shocked everyone once by signing with the Golden State Warriors.

Who’s to say he won’t do it again?

Durant can opt out of his contract with the Warriors and become a free agent this offseason, and several teams, including the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets, have been linked to the 10-time All-Star. It’s nearly impossible to figure out what Durant is thinking, though, which leads Skip Bayless to believe that perhaps we should expect — or at least consider — the unexpected.

Bayless explained Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed” why he won’t rule out Durant joining the Boston Celtics despite it being an extreme long shot, especially amid rumors Kyrie Irving — a fellow NBA superstar and Durant’s good friend — intends to sign elsewhere in free agency this summer.

“Is it possible (Durant) would go to the Celtics? Sure, it is,” Bayless said. “Don’t rule that one out, because they have the cap room. What if he convinced Kyrie, ‘I’m going to take you back to Boston and we’re going to make you a success in Boston.’ OK, Kevin loves the Celtics. He loves the tradition, he loves the city, he’s talked about it before. I’m just saying, that’s a long, long shot, but it’s still a shot.”

Is it possible Kevin Durant will go to the Celtics, Mavericks or Rockets? Who saw Golden State coming? The Nets are almost too predictable. If Kevin won championships with the Knicks, I could make a case he's the 2nd best player ever to Michael Jeffrey Jordan. via Skip pic.twitter.com/KpFsPNUWUF — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 24, 2019

Bayless also listed the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets as dark horses in the Durant sweepstakes.

Durant’s situation, of course, is complicated by the ruptured Achilles he suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, which could force him to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

That said, the Celtics probably aren’t serious players for Durant — injury or not — and Bayless pretty much is throwing crap at the wall by suggesting the veteran forward could take his talents to Boston.

Durant might link up with Irving — the two reportedly met recently — but the most likely scenario is they join one of the New York teams, each of which has its own selling point on the open market.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images