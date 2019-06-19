Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When you’re one of the top college basketball players in the country, it’s hard not to draw attention to yourself on campus. This is especially the case if you’re Zion Williamson.

Getting to class, for instance, was quite the task.

“Duke (University) is an open campus, so … a lot of selfies,” he told reporters Wednesday during the NBA Draft media availability. “And a lot of, ‘I’m sorry to bother you but can I get a picture?’ I’d say yeah, I didn’t mind.”

But apparently, some of his professors did.

“Sometimes a teacher would look at me like, ‘You’re a little late there.’ And I’m like, ‘Sorry, I had to, like, stop and take a few pictures,'” he said.

(You can watch the clip here.)

Williamson is well-known for taking selfies and signing autographs for whoever asks, something he said stems from getting snubbed by Anthony Davis and John Wall when he was 16-years-old.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images