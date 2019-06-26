Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It seems all but certain that Al Horford, like Kyrie Irving, will leave the Boston Celtics once free agency opens.

But could the Celtics find a way to keep Horford around?

The Celtics reportedly are serious about pursuing Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, a deal that absolutely would soften the blow of an Irving departure. Such news has prompted some to wonder if landing Walker would help Boston, in a last ditch effort, convince Horford to re-sign. One fan offered that question to Basketball Insiders’ Steve Kyler, who had a pretty simple response.

You never know, but I think that ship has sailed. https://t.co/itisJ1zO1Z — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 26, 2019

Indeed, it seems that Horford re-signing at this point is a longshot. And though his loss won’t be easy for the Celtics to swallow, parting ways would help them move the franchise in a different, younger direction.

