It seems all but certain that Al Horford, like Kyrie Irving, will leave the Boston Celtics once free agency opens.
But could the Celtics find a way to keep Horford around?
The Celtics reportedly are serious about pursuing Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, a deal that absolutely would soften the blow of an Irving departure. Such news has prompted some to wonder if landing Walker would help Boston, in a last ditch effort, convince Horford to re-sign. One fan offered that question to Basketball Insiders’ Steve Kyler, who had a pretty simple response.
Indeed, it seems that Horford re-signing at this point is a longshot. And though his loss won’t be easy for the Celtics to swallow, parting ways would help them move the franchise in a different, younger direction.
