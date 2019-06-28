Novak Djokovic will be looking to claim his fourth victory in five Grand Slam tournament appearances when he hits the court next week for first-round action at Wimbledon as a strong +150 favorite on the 2019 Wimbledon odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Currently sitting atop the ATP rankings by a wide margin, Djokovic has a pair of wins to his credit this season, including a record seventh career win at the Australian Open, and now sports 15 total Grand Slam victories going into first-round betting action at the 133rd edition of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Djokovic has been idle since bowing out to Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals of the French Open, a tournament he entered as a +225 second favorite. The 32-year-old also came up short in his previous outing at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, falling to Rafael Nadal in the final in three sets.

However, Djokovic regularly has gone deep when competing at Wimbledon, advancing at least as far as the semi-finals in seven of his past nine appearances, including a year ago when he dominated Kevin Anderson in a straight-sets victory in the final after outlasting Nadal in an epic marathon clash in the semi-finals.

And while Nadal currently is enjoying a strong run with consecutive wins at Rome and Roland-Garros, it is Roger Federer who sits second to Djokovic on the Wimbledon lines at a range of +300 to +330, just ahead of the Spanish superstar, who lags in third at +550 on those tennis odds.

Federer is coming off a tournament win at the Noventi Open earlier this month, marking his third victory of the season. The 37-year-old also enjoyed a run to the semi-finals at Roland-Garros before falling to Nadal in straight sets as a +2000 wager. However, Federer has enjoyed mixed results at Wimbledon since posting victories in six of seven years over a decade ago. The Swiss star earned his eighth career win at the event two years ago, but blew a two-set lead last year on his way to a stunning loss to Anderson in the quarter-finals.

With his victory in the French Open, Nadal has advanced at least as far as the semi-finals in all but one of his eight tournament appearances this season. Nadal’s victory at Roland-Garros gives him 12 career French Open titles, but the 33-year-old has struggled in recent trips to Wimbledon, advancing past the fourth round just once in his past seven appearances.

Thumbnail photo via Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports Images