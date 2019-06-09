The Boston Celtics are in the midst of their pre-draft process, working out countless prospects ahead of the June 20th NBA Draft. But according to one NBA insider, Boston is also doing their due diligence with the assets it currently holds.
With more first-round picks than any other team, the Celtics are “working the draft like they should,” according to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders.
The Celtics control four total picks in this year’s draft, which is tied for a league-high.
Considering Boston is exploring potential trades for Anthony Davis, amongst other options, it makes sense that the Celtics’ front office is “working” the draft order.
“Working,” can be taken in a number of different directions, but Kyler says the Celtics are looking at a large range of players.
Kyler is including the Memphis Grizzlies pick here, which won’t convey to the Celtics until 2020 at the earliest.
This year’s draft class isn’t terribly special, so trading up might not be atop Boston’s to-do list. However packaging those picks to go out and get a player like Davis is much more likely.
Of course, hanging over all of these rumors is the tension surrounding Kyrie Irving’s decision.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images