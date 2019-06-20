Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA Draft will take place Thursday night, and the leadup to it already has been pretty eventful.

Teams have been swapping picks left-and-right as they prepare for what should be an even more chaotic free agency. A handful of teams own multiple first-round picks (both the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks have three selections), so it has seemed likely for a while that there would be plenty of activity.

But just how much?

ESPN draft guru Jonathan Givony shared a chart on Twitter early Thursday morning that showed the number of first-round picks that were impacted by Draft Day trades over the years. He ended his tweet by asking how many trades folks thought would go down Thursday, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the most tuned-in NBA reporter on the planet, responded.

I think that record is challenged today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

Yeah, he probably knows something.

We obviously have to wait and see which moves will be made, but it’s likely safe to say Barclays Center will be a beehive of activity.

