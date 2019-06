Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues have given hockey fans a Stanley Cup Final to remember. Regardless of the outcome on Wednesday night, Game 7 will surely be a must-watch event.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava brings you seven Game 7 facts ahead of Bruins vs. Blues at TD Garden in this week’s Xfinity Report. Watch the report in the video above.

