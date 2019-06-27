Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Looks like the Boston Red Sox will have one less bat to worry about in their London series against the New York Yankees.

Giancarlo Stanton made his way back on to the injured list Wednesday with a right knee sprain, according to the Yankees. The injury occurred during Tuesday’ contest between New York and Toronto Blue Jays, but an MRI showed no new injury.

Stanton will be re-evaluated in 10 days, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone. He’s already served a lengthy stint on the IL this season.

Mike Tauchman will replace Stanton in the outfield and the lineup for the Yankees’ series against the Red Sox in London, England this weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images