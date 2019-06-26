Well, this probably is something Boston Red Sox fans won’t want to hear on a dreary Tuesday night.
With back-to-back homers in Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees have set a new Major League Baseball record for the most consecutive games with a home run.
With plenty of power in New York’s lineup, it’s not hard to believe the Yankees have accomplished the feat. Will they be able to extend their record to 29 games? Maybe 30? Only time will tell.
