Zac Brown Band is coming back to Fenway Park.

The country band will sellout a record 10th consecutive show at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark on August 31 with hopes of also selling out the September 1 show. Clay Cook of Zac Brown Band sang the national anthem before the Boston Red Sox took on the Chicago White Sox Wednesday afternoon at Fenway. After a flawless anthem, Cook took the time to speak with NESN.com’s Rachel Holt about the Owl Tour and what he loves most about returning to Boston.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Clay Cook Zac Brown Band