The news on Zdeno Chara is in, and it isn’t good.

The Boston Bruins defenseman suffered a broken jaw in Monday’s Stanley Cup Final Game 4, according to multiple reports. Chara left during the second period, and later returned to the bench — but not the ice — and watched his team lose 4-2 at Enterprise Center.

It’s important to note that the Bruins have not offered an official diagnosis, and there are no reports as to whether Chara is expected to miss the rest of the Cup Final.

A source familiar with the situation confirms to @TheAthleticNHL that Boston defenseman Zdeno Chara has a broken jaw. #stlblues @FlutoShinzawa @JoeyMacHockey — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) June 4, 2019

Does Zdeno Chara have a broken jaw? #NHLBruins sources suggesting it’s a possibility. Stay tuned to Cassidy postgame. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 4, 2019

Should Chara and Matt Grzelcyk, who sat out Games 3 and 4 due to the head injury he suffered in Game 2, be unable to play, the Bruins will consider dressing seven defensemen and just 11 forwards. Bruce Cassidy on Tuesday hinted at how Boston could fill voids on the blue line, but didn’t specify which players would be slotted into the lineup.

The Stanley Cup Final is tied at two games apiece. Game 5 is scheduled for Thursday night at 8 p.m. at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images