Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett haven’t played a single game yet in the NBA, and the duo already is breaking records.

According to the sports-licensing firm Fanatics, the pair sold more shirts and jerseys than any other draftee in history per the New York Post’s Lisa Fickenscher and Nicolas Vega. In fact, Williamson sold more in the five days after the draft than the 2018 first-round draft class combined.

Lonzo Ball previously held the record set in 2017. Barrett single-handedly broke that record, selling twice as many jerseys and shirts than Ball.

Williamson and Barrett were selected first and third respectively in the 2019 NBA Draft. The two will square off on the first night of Summer League play on July 5 when Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans takes on Barrett’s New York Knicks in Las Vegas.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images