Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA Summer League will start with a bang in 2019 as two of the league’s top prospects prepare to square off against each other after playing college ball as teammates earlier this year.

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans will take on former Duke teammate RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks on the first night of Summer League play July 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Williamson was the first player selected in the 2019 NBA Draft, while Barrett was the third. The duo helped lead the Blue Devils to the Elite 8 in the 2019 NCAA Tournament where they were eliminated by the Michigan State Spartans.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images