Coco Gauff is quickly becoming a household name. And for good reason.

The 15-year-old American tennis phenom defeated 28-year-old Polona Hercog 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5 on Friday, saving two match points along the way. Gauff gained momentum in the second set after winning a dramatic tiebreaker before taking Hercog down in the third and final set.

Check it out Friday’s winning moment:

The comeback kid – and then some! 👏 15-year-old @CocoGauff's irresistible run at #Wimbledon continues, rallying from a set down to defeat Polona Hercog 3-6, 7-6(7), 7-5 pic.twitter.com/bS79tUkMwG — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2019

The Hill had quite the reaction to the news, as well.

#TheHill goes wild for the extraordinary @CocoGauff. Three matches down and already a fan favourite at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0W1lLrqySq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2019

Gauff is off to the fourth round where she’ll take on Simona Halep.

Thumbnail photo via Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports Images