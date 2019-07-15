Coco Gauff is quickly becoming a household name. And for good reason.
The 15-year-old American tennis phenom defeated 28-year-old Polona Hercog 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5 on Friday, saving two match points along the way. Gauff gained momentum in the second set after winning a dramatic tiebreaker before taking Hercog down in the third and final set.
Check it out Friday’s winning moment:
The Hill had quite the reaction to the news, as well.
Gauff is off to the fourth round where she’ll take on Simona Halep.
