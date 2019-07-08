The historic, homer-filled first half of the Major League Baseball season will culminate Monday night with the 2019 Home Run Derby.
Eight of baseball’s greatest sluggers will square off at Progressive Field in Cleveland for the right to be crowned derby king. Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the biggest draw, but the rest of the field is nothing to snuff at.
Take a look:
This should be a doozy.
(By the way: We’re rolling with Josh Bell.)
Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 Home Run Derby online and on TV:
When: Monday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images