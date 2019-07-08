Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The historic, homer-filled first half of the Major League Baseball season will culminate Monday night with the 2019 Home Run Derby.

Eight of baseball’s greatest sluggers will square off at Progressive Field in Cleveland for the right to be crowned derby king. Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the biggest draw, but the rest of the field is nothing to snuff at.

Take a look:

Happy Home Run Derby Day! pic.twitter.com/ay3jk3CSdu — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 8, 2019

This should be a doozy.

(By the way: We’re rolling with Josh Bell.)

Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 Home Run Derby online and on TV:

When: Monday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images