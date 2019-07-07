Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for some superspeedway racing, NASCAR fans?

Following Saturday’s rain-out, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Simply put: It’s one of the premier events on the motorsports calendar.

Joey Logano will start on the pole alongside Kyle Busch, with Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, July 7 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images