Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An eventful weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will conclude Sunday with the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

The Granite State’s annual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race should be a (literal) scorcher, with temperatures expected to be in the low-to-mid 90s throughout. Of course, NASCAR drivers regularly compete in similarly oppressive conditions.

Brad Keselowski will start on the pole alongside Kyle Busch. You can click here to view the full race lineup.

So, who will raise the coveted lobster at NHMS? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 Foxwoods 301 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, July 21 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images