The Boston Celtics made four picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, but their most intriguing prospect might be one outside that group.

7-foot-7 center Tacko Fall signed an exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics just one day after going undrafted on June 20, meaning he would join Boston for summer league and training camp.

Summer league practices began Saturday at the Auerbach Center, and players met with the media for the first time since gathering as a group on Monday. So yes, that means we got our first look at Tacko Fall in Celtics green.

Check it out, via CLNS Media:

Hello there, Tako Fall. 👀 pic.twitter.com/uaQD6gyo7A — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) July 1, 2019

Summer league head coach Scott Morrison said the team has been impressed by the 23-year-old center, specifically referencing his mobility.

Scott Morrison said Tacko Fall has been very impressive, shown some mobility the coach didn’t realize he has. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 1, 2019

Movement and mobility are common issues for big men, but at 7-foot-7, that portion of the game can become extremely difficult. Fall however has shown some steps in the right direction over the last year or so.

After returning to UCF for his senior season, Fall drastically improved his conditioning and quickness. His lanky frame still provides plenty of concern in terms of durability, but his lateral movement at 7-foot-7 is impressively solid.

Morrison also added that, well, he’s pretty tall. The Boston assistant said that you have to be careful walking near him if he decides to put his hands on his hips — you might catch an inadvertent elbow.

C's coach Scott Morrison on first impressions of Tacko Fall “He’s pretty tall, is my first impression. You have to be careful walking around the baseline because if he puts his hands on his hips you can catch an elbow right in the eye." — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) July 1, 2019

Fall was also asked about being 7-foot-7 and how it impacts his daily life, and his response won’t surprise you.

“Going through doors, I have to duck,” Fall told reporters, per The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang. “It’s kind of second nature now. Regardless of the door, I always duck. If not, you can guess what’s going to happen.”

If you were wondering, Fall told the media on Monday that he wears size 22 shoes.

The University of Central Florida product played four years for the Knights, averaging 10.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per games. Fall joins Robert Williams and Chinanu Onuaku to round out the bigs on Boston’s summer league roster, which was released on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images