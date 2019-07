Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox stood pat at Wednesday’s trade deadline following rumors of the team potentially looking to add a reliever.

Despite a rough stretch as of late, Boston’s bullpen ranks in the top-10 of the American League in ERA, strikeouts, opponent batting average and walks.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images