The 2018 Boston Red Sox were a powerhouse, to say the least. But things have been much different in 2019, and pitching is a big reason why.

The Red Sox pitching staff was much better in 2018 than it has been this season. During the first half of the 2018 season, Red Sox starters had a 3.78 ERA and a bullpen ERA of 3.27. Throuh the first half of 2019, the Sox starters have an 4.73 ERA and the bullpen has a 4.44 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images