Al Horford has caused his sister to part ways with Boston in sweet sorrow.

Anna Horford used Twitter to share her feelings Sunday night and Monday morning about her brother’s reported decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency after three seasons with the Boston Celtics. Horford reportedly agreed to sign a four-year, $109 million contract with the Sixers on Sunday, sending Twitter into meltdown and his sister into temporary mourning.

Here’s Anna Horford’s initial public reaction.

You guys gotta give me a minute… or a day or two… — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) July 1, 2019

My love for Boston remains. — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) July 1, 2019

Al Horford, 33, averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 68 games for the Celtics last season and was a fan-favorite during his tenure with the Celtics.

Anna Horford also has been an unofficial family spokesperson during her brother’s NBA career, and the message she shared Monday morning aptly describes what the Horfords and many Celtics fans are experiencing during the wild opening stage of NBA free agency.

Genuinely feels like I’m going through a breakup. — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) July 1, 2019

The Horfords soon will join the ranks of the Celtics’ rivals, but memories of the bond they formed with the region shouldn’t fade until Anna Horford publishes her first pro-Sixers tweet.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images