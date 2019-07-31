Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Price struggled on the mound Tuesday night in a 6-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora thinks he knows why.

Cora believes Price’s biggest problem is the location of his pitches. While he thinks Price’s velocity is fine, the skipper says the team will “take a look” at his most recent performance and work from there.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images