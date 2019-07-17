Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox did well to battle back Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to even things 4-4, but the game would not remain tied for long. Justin Smoak homered to start the inning, then a throwing error and a wild pitch led to another run.

After the game, Alex Cora said the Sox “gave them the game” and voiced frustration over the defensive lapses.

Hear the manager’s comments of “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

