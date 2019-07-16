Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have made a number of roster moves in the past week, from optioning players like Ryan Braiser and Hector Velazquez to Triple-A Pawtucket to designating Eduardo Nuñez for assignment. They even picked up a new starting pitcher, Andrew Cashner, in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Manager Alex Cora says making adjustments to the team is just “part of” the game as Boston looks to better position itself for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Hear more of Cora’s comments on the team’s recent roster moves in the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images