The Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees 9-5 at Fenway Park on Saturday evening, continuing their offensive explosion against the Bronx Bombers.

The surge in offense, according to Red Sox skipper Alex Cora, is because the team is hitting much better with runners in scoring position.

“We’re actually scoring runs when we have the chance,” Cora said. “That’s the key of the whole thing. Good quality at-bats.”

To hear more from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images