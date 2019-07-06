Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It hasn’t been the easiest comeback for Tyler Thornburg, and Alex Cora soon will need to make a decision about the Boston Red Sox relief pitcher.

Thornburg has been on the injured list since May with a hip injury and has been with Triple-A Pawtucket since June on a rehab assignment. But come Monday, Cora will need to decide if he will add the right-hander to the active roster.

“Not yet,” manager Cora said Thursday when asked if he knew what his next move would be regarding Thornburg, per MassLive.com. “We’ll wait until the end and then we’ll go from there.”

Thornburg has struggled mightily since being acquired by Boston ahead of the 2017 season, and his time with the PawSox hasn’t gone smoothly, either.

In 10 games, Thornburg has an 0-2 record with a whopping 13.97 ERA over 9 2/3 innings of work. He’s walked eight and struck out 12.

If Cora decides to move on from the pitcher, he would need to clear waivers in order to stay within the organization. Only time will tell the fate of Thornburg.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images