Although the Boston Red Sox swept the Detroit Tigers over the weekend, their manager knows they have a tough series coming up in the Los Angeles Dodgers following the All-Star break.

It hasn’t been easy for Boston throughout the first half of the 2019 season, and Alex Cora noted in his postgame press conference that the team can, and needs to be better. Cora said ending the first half on a high note was nice, but the Sox jump right back into it with the Dodgers on Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images